Aker BP in Platform Supply Vessel Charters with Solstad, Eidesvik

Norwegian offshore oil and gas producer Aker BP on Wednesday awarded platform supply vessel contracts to vessel owners Solstad Offshore and Eidesvik Offshore.

With Solstad Offshore, Aker BP signed a new contract for the platform supply vessel Far Solitaire. The new contract is for three years, with six yearly extension options. The contract will start in continuation of the the current contract, keeping the vessel fully utilized to 4Q 2024.

The vessel has been on contract with Aker BP since 2018 and will continue to support their activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Far Solitaire will be upgraded with a battery-hybrid system as a part of both Solstad and Aker BP's efforts to reduce emissions from operations. When upgraded in December 2021 Far Solitaire will be the 9th PSV Solstad operate on the Norwegian Continental Shelf with a battery-hybrid system and shore power connection installed.

Eidesvik Offshore has won a three-year time charter contract with Aker BP for the platform supply vessel Viking Lady. As with the Far Solitaire, the contract is awarded in direct continuation of the current charter.

The for the 92,2-meter vessel built in 2009, will start in January 2022. In addition, Aker BP has been granted options for further extension.

Worth noting, Eidesvik, and Aker BP are working on a project which aims to reduce emissions from existing offshore supply vessels.



The project called "Retrofit' will evaluate various solutions for converting existing supply vessels to low-emission units and with the goal of reducing emissions by "at least 70 percent."

Aker BP has already, together with strategic partners Eidesvik, Solstad Offshore, and Simon Møkster Shipping, decided to install batteries on three offshore supply vessels operating on long-term contracts with the company.

One of the three vessels is the platform supply vessel Viking Lady.