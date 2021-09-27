Strohm Orders Subsea Protection and Buoyancy Solution for its TCP

Tekmar Energy has secured a contract from Strohm to design, manufacture and supply a subsea protection and buoyancy solution for a Thermoplastic Composite Pipe ("TCP") Jumper.

Strohm, previously Airborne Oil & Gas, is a company providing fully bonded TCP. The company was earlier this year awarded a contract to supply a first-of-its-kind spoolable TCP Jumper to connect a subsea vehicle to the vertical transport system of a newly converted deep-water polymetallic nodule collection vessel.

Tekmar Energy has been chosen by Strohm to supply Bend Stiffeners, Ballast Modules, and Buoyancy Modules for the TCP solution to ensure it does not exceed load and bend design limitations.

Tekmar Energy will manufacture the Bend Stiffeners and Ballast Modules at its Newton Aycliffe facility in the North East of England.

DeepWater Buoyancy will manufacture the Buoyancy Modules in Maine USA under a recently signed agreement with Tekmar Group plc. All products will be delivered to Strohm in Q4 2021.