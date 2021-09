BP on Wednesday said all four of its offshore facilities in the Gulf of Mexico have resumed operations, having been brought back online and producing as of Sept. 12 post-Hurricane Ida.

The company on Sept. 7 said it had resumed operations at its Atlantis and Mad Dog platforms, while the Thunder Horse and Na Kika facilities were expected to resume at a later stage.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)