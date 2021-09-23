Halliburton to Assist Chariot with Offshore Drilling Operation in Morocco

Oil and gas firm Chariot has signed a binding letter of intent with oilfield services giant Halliburton for services on Chariot's planned Anchois gas appraisal well within the Lixus licence, offshore Morocco.

The agreement with Halliburton follows a recently announced deal with Stena Drilling for the use of the Stena Don offshore drilling rig for the Anchois well.

The services Halliburton will assist Chariot with include but are not limited to project management services, directional drilling, and logging whilst drilling services, drilling fluids materials and engineering services, cementing, pumping, materials and engineering services, wireline logging services; and drill bits and coring services.

Adonis Pouroulis, Acting CEO of Chariot, said: "Following on from our recently announced rig award, today's release marks further progress towards our planned appraisal well on the Lixus licence, offshore Morocco, later this year. We remain on track for drilling operations to commence in December and we look forward to updating the market further as other operational milestones are achieved ahead of drilling."

Chariot has said that drilling operations are expected to take up to approximately 40 days.

The objective of the drilling program is to unlock the development of the discovered sands by confirming the gas resource volumes, reservoir quality, and well productivity, provide a future production well for the development of the field, and potentially deepen the well into additional low-risk prospective sands with the aim of establishing a larger resource base for longer-term growth.

Chariot has previously said that the Anchois development concept consists of subsea production wells tied to a subsea manifold, from which a subsea flowline and umbilical connect the field to an onshore Central Processing Facility, where gas is processed and then delivered into the Maghreb-Europe Gas pipeline via an onshore gas flowline.