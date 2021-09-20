Shell, Deltic Complete Site Survey at High-impact North Sea Well Site

Shell has completed the geophysical site survey over the planned Pensacola exploration well location on Licence P2252 in the Southern North Sea, off the UK, Shell's partner Deltic Energy said Monday.

The survey was conducted by Fugro. Data collection began on September 8 and was completed on September 14.

"The results of this initial phase of the survey will be interpreted and, if required, a second geotechnical phase incorporating the collection of samples from the seabed will be undertaken before the end of the year," Deltic said.

Graham Swindells, Chief Executive of Deltic Energy, said: "The completion of the site survey on Pensacola is a key part of the well planning process and represents another important milestone as the Deltic-Shell JV continues the preparatory works in advance of drilling. We look forward to progressing through the planning phase as we get closer to drilling this high-impact prospect."

Deltic estimates that the Pensacola Prospect contains gross P50 Prospective Resources of 309 BCF (with a P90-P10 range of 39 BCF to 1,181 BCF). These numbers, according to Deltic, rank Pensacola as one of the highest impact exploration targets to be drilled in the gas basin in recent years.

The company said earlier this may that the partnership aimed to drill the well at the Pensacola prospect in May 2022, allowing the joint venture JV to take advantage of a drilling rig that would be hired by Shell as part of a multi-well drilling campaign.