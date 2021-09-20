ONGC Awards 3-year Contract for Shelf Drilling's Jack-up Rig

Jack-up drilling rig contractor Shelf Drilling has secured a three-year drilling contract with India's ONGC for the Parameswara jack-up rig.

The contract is for operation in the Mumbai High area, offshore India's west coast.

The planned start-up of operations is Q1 2022. Shelf Drilling did not share the financial details of the deal. Esgian has estimated the dayrate to be around $40,000.

Built in 1983 and upgraded in 2001, the Parameswara is a Baker Marine BMC 300 IC design jack-up drilling rig.

The three-legged unit can operate in a water depth of up to 300 feet (91.44 meters) and can accommodate a crew of 118 people.



