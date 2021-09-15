Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Busy Summer for Pipeline Tech Firm STATS Group

September 15, 2021

STATS Group Remote Systems Technician, Sam Garson, at work - Credit: STATS
STATS Group Remote Systems Technician, Sam Garson, at work - Credit: STATS

Pipeline technology company STATS Group said Monday it had completed the largest number of simultaneous pipeline isolation projects in its 23- year history.

STATS said that it had, during the 2021 summer shutdown season, supported six separate Tecno Plug isolation deployments in the UK North Sea, on pipelines ranging from 20” to 36” in diameter. 

"The projects were on critical pipeline systems on behalf of multiple clients, with the isolation periods ranging from 10 to 45 days," the company said.

Isolation activities were carried out onshore and offshore at various locations and included the use of STATS Remote Monitoring System, which allowed Tecno Plug isolation tools to be monitored continuously via satellite from STATS Remote Monitoring Centre in Kintore, Aberdeenshire.

"The satellite monitoring technology enables customers to reduce site Personnel on Board (POB) requirements on their oil and gas installations during the breaking of containment activities, whilst still ensuring that the isolation status is continually monitored," the company added.

Per STATS, the majority of Tecno Plugs deployed as part of the shutdown campaigns incorporated Leak Test Modules, which allowed Operators to perform reinstatement testing of new valves and pipework without disturbing the integrity of line isolations.

The company further said that the summer shutdown period also saw a surge in demand for STATS Process Plant Solutions which supported both North Sea and international clients with the provision of vapor barrier and localized weld testing services. Stats did not say who the clients were.

Also, STATS said it had worked with several North Sea operators in the manufacture and installation of its Topside Mechanical Pipe Connectors. 

"These units were provided in sizes ranging from 2” to 20” as a safe and permanent cold-work solution, removing the associated risks of welding, and were installed on several key platform systems, including instrument air, diesel, and the larger of the units on flare systems," STATS said.

STATS Group's Remote Tecno Plug Leak Test Module - Credit: STATS Group

Offshore Energy Energy Industry News Activity Pipelines Subsea UKCS

Related Offshore News

Credit: donvictori0

Norway's Offshore Licensing Round Attracts Bids from 31...
For illustration only - BHP's Shenzi platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: BHP

BHP Handing Smaller than Expected $3.9B Clean-up tab to...


Trending Offshore News

Dev Sanyal - Credit: BP

BP's Renewables Boss Sanyal Quits
People
(Image: NOAA)

Another Storm Barrels Toward US Gulf Coast
Offshore

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Vineyard Wind Secures $2.3 Bln Loan, Allowing Construction to Start

Vineyard Wind Secures $2.3 Bln Loan, Allowing Construction to Start

Energean Hires Halliburton for Offshore Drilling Services in Israel

Energean Hires Halliburton for Offshore Drilling Services in Israel

SEA-KIT's USV to be Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cell

SEA-KIT's USV to be Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cell

ORE Catapult Secures Funding for Five Projects to Drive Forward Maritime Decarbonisation

ORE Catapult Secures Funding for Five Projects to Drive Forward Maritime Decarbonisation

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine