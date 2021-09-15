Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OKEA Expects Revenue to Triple in 3Q. Yme Field to Start Producing Shortly

September 15, 2021

Jack-up drilling and production facility Mærsk Inspirer and a wellhead module at the Yme field site in the North Sea, offshore Norway - Image Credit: Repsol via NPD (file photo)
Jack-up drilling and production facility Mærsk Inspirer and a wellhead module at the Yme field site in the North Sea, offshore Norway - Image Credit: Repsol via NPD (file photo)

Norwegian oil company Okea expects its revenue to roughly triple in the third quarter of 2021 on higher oil and gas prices, the firm said on Wednesday, adding that it sees a an additional boost from the imminent startup of a new field.

Overall operational income was expected to rise to around 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($115.71 million) in the July-September period from 321 million in the same period of 2020, Okea said.

The price of North Sea petroleum fell sharply last year as the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand, but has since recovered amid a recovery in global economic growth.

The Yme New Development oil project, where Okea owns a 15% stake, is currently in the final phase of development with expected production start "in the second half of 2021", the company said.

"The start-up of Yme shortly will further strengthen Okea's production and cash flow, providing a strong platform for further growth and expansion," Chief Executive Officer Svein Liknes said in a statement.

Thailand's Bangchak Corporation is Okea's biggest shareholder with a 46.1% stake. 

($1 = 8.6426 Norwegian crowns) 

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Uttaresh.V)

Energy Europe Production Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: Odfjell OceanWind

How an Offshore Drilling Contractor Ended Up in the...
© Fokke / Adobe Stock

Vineyard Wind Secures $2.3 Bln Loan, Allowing Construction...


Trending Offshore News

Dev Sanyal - Credit: BP

BP's Renewables Boss Sanyal Quits
People
(Image: NOAA)

Another Storm Barrels Toward US Gulf Coast
Offshore

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Vineyard Wind Secures $2.3 Bln Loan, Allowing Construction to Start

Vineyard Wind Secures $2.3 Bln Loan, Allowing Construction to Start

Energean Hires Halliburton for Offshore Drilling Services in Israel

Energean Hires Halliburton for Offshore Drilling Services in Israel

SEA-KIT's USV to be Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cell

SEA-KIT's USV to be Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cell

ORE Catapult Secures Funding for Five Projects to Drive Forward Maritime Decarbonisation

ORE Catapult Secures Funding for Five Projects to Drive Forward Maritime Decarbonisation

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine