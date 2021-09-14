Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Helix Nets Multi-year Well Intervention Deal in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

September 14, 2021

Credit: Helix Energy Solutions

Offshore oil and gas well services company Helix Energy Solutions said Monday it had won a multi-year riser-based well intervention scope of work with an unnamed major operator for the charter of the Helix Q5000 and 15K Intervention Riser System in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The awarded scope of work is currently expected to start in 2022 on a call-off basis and includes well intervention and production enhancement activities.

The Q5000 and 15K IRS systems are part of the Subsea Services Alliance which combines the collective strengths and capabilities of Helix and Schlumberger.

The Q5000 DP3 well intervention vessel is a second-generation design based on the successful Q4000 MODU. 

According to Helix, the Q5000 provides a stable platform for a wide variety of tasks, including subsea well intervention, field and well decommissioning, installation and recovery of subsea equipment, well testing and subsea construction activities. 

The Q5000 features a 750 ST tower capable of fulfilling all traditional derrick roles, plus a deepwater crane with lifting capacity to 440 ST and a work crane rated to 176 ST.

The 15K IRS can be utilized for wireline intervention, production logging, coiled-tubing operations, well stimulation and full plug and abandonment operations. The 15K IRS enables access to both vertical and horizontal subsea trees in water depths down to 10,000 ft.

