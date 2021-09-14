Subsea 7 Names New CFO

Offshore installation services provider Subsea 7 said Tuesday that its Chief Executive Office Ricardo Rosa would retire from his position at the end of December 2021. He will be succeeded from January 1, 2022, by Mark Foley.

Foley joins Subsea 7 from Petrofac where he held the position of Group Financial Controller and SVP Finance for the Engineering & Construction business unit.

Before this, from 2012 to 2017, he was Group Controller at Subsea 7, and held previous roles at Baker Hughes, Royal Dutch Shell and National Power.

John Evans, CEO of Subsea 7 said: “I would like to thank Ricardo for his invaluable contribution to the Company over the past nine years. We wish him well in his retirement and look forward to welcoming Mark back to the company.”