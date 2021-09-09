Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ardyne Takes Part in 86-well North Sea P&A Campaign

September 9, 2021

Credit: Ardyne
Credit: Ardyne

Offshore plug, abandonment, and casing recovery firm Ardyne has won a four-year contract for the provision of fishing services for 86 wells as part of the well plug and abandonment (P&A) program for two fields in the Northern North Sea.

The work, which is being managed out of Ardyne’s Aberdeen headquarters, has started and is expected to last up to four years across two assets, Ardyne said without sharing the identity of the client(s).

The job involves Ardyne’s TRIDENT and TITAN P&A technologies.

According to Ardyne, the efficiencies generated by its bottom hole assembly technologies could save more than 40 days of rig time across the two platforms, which equates to more than 300 extra downhole trips being avoided. 

Ardyne did not provide details on the value of the contract.

