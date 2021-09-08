Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oxy Says Seven of Its Ten Offshore Oil Platforms in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Still Offline

September 8, 2021

Illustration: Lucius spar platform, one of Oxy's Gulf of Mexico platforms - Credit: Chris Reed/MarineTraffic.com
Illustration: Lucius spar platform, one of Oxy's Gulf of Mexico platforms - Credit: Chris Reed/MarineTraffic.com

Occidental Petroleum Corp on Wednesday said in a securities filing seven of its 10 offshore oil production platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico remain offline since Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida tore through the Gulf of Mexico late last month knocking out some 80% of the region's offshore oil and gas production. Restarts have been slowed due to damages to offshore oil and gas transfer facilities and onshore resupply operations.

It was the first time that Occidental disclosed the extent of its offshore production losses. It previously has said it was monitoring the storm or operating under post-weather plans.

Onshore chemical operations in Louisiana are in the process of restarting, the company said.

Occidental on Wednesday said while its offshore oil and gas platforms did not suffer storm-related damage, it could not provide an estimate for full restarts.

In addition to the three platforms producing, it expects three others to begin "shortly," it said in a filling to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"As our operations in the Gulf of Mexico are reliant upon third parties, we cannot provide a timeline for full restoration of operations at this time," the company said. It is exploring alternatives to the pipeline and processing plants disabled by the storm.

 (Reporting by Gary McWilliams Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Energy Industry News Activity Production North America Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

Platforms in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Mosto/AdobeStock

U.S. Oil Losses from Hurricane Ida Among Worst Since 2005
Hurricane Ida - Credit: Image credit: European Space Agency via NASA

Stronger Storms Test Aging U.S. Offshore Oil Platforms and...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Vattenfall

Scandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Launched
Renewable Energy
A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew aboard the Noble Globetrotter II. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Nine Injured on Noble Drillship During Ida
Offshore

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Baker Hughes, Schlumberger Count on Clean Energy for Growth

Baker Hughes, Schlumberger Count on Clean Energy for Growth

Petrobras Looking to Sell Uruguá and Tambaú Fields in Brazil

Petrobras Looking to Sell Uruguá and Tambaú Fields in Brazil

Oxy Says Seven of Its Ten Offshore Oil Platforms in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Still Offline

Oxy Says Seven of Its Ten Offshore Oil Platforms in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Still Offline

U.S. Oil Losses from Hurricane Ida Among Worst Since 2005

U.S. Oil Losses from Hurricane Ida Among Worst Since 2005

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine