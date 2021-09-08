Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fugro Helping Colombia Unlock Insights About Offshore Energy Assets

September 8, 2021

Credit: Fugro
The Colombian Maritime Authority (DIMAR) has selected Fugro to carry out a joint environmental and exploration seep study in the Caribbean Sea.

The project began in late August and is scheduled to complete in November. 

According to Fugro, the work will involve the acquisition, analysis and interpretation of seabed sediment samples and heat flow measurements to help assess the region’s resource potential. 

Fugro will also provide classroom- and vessel-based training to DIMAR personnel before and during offshore operations, continuing the knowledge exchange that began in 2019.  

Fieldwork for the project will be conducted from DIMAR’s ARC Roncador multipurpose hydrographic vessel using specialized Fugro equipment, including a shipboard analytical laboratory. 

"The ability to perform preliminary geochemical analyses at sea enables rapid identification of high-potential coring locations, significantly streamlining the overall project schedule," Fugro said.

Fugro and DIMAR will also examine a set of decommissioned well sites using a specialized camera system. 

"This work will help DIMAR understand the environmental conditions at these locations to determine whether any mitigating steps may be required now or during future decommissioning activities," Fugro said.

“We are pleased to continue partnering with DIMAR on their seep studies in the Caribbean Sea,” said Dr Jim Gharib, Fugro’s Global Manager for Seep Hunting and Geochemical Exploration. “Not only will our Geo-data program with DIMAR help Colombia unlock insights about their offshore energy assets, it will ultimately help the country develop these resources in a safe and efficient way, minimizing environmental impacts throughout the project life cycle.”

