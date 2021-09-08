TotalEnergies Names New E&P, OneTech Directors

French energy giant TotalEnergies has appointed Nicolas Terraz as its new President, Exploration & Production, and a member of the Executive Committee.

He will replace Arnaud Breuillac, who becomes Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanné.

Terraz started his career in the French Ministries of Industry (1994-1997) and Public Works and Transportation (1997-2001) and joined TotalEnergies in 2001.

After holding positions in France and in Qatar, Nicolas Terraz served as Managing Director of Total E&P Myanmar (2008-2011), Managing Director of Total E&P France (2011-2014), Vice President New Ventures for Exploration and Production (2014-2015) and Managing Director of Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria (2015-2019).

In 2019, Nicolas Terraz was appointed Senior Vice President Africa and a member of the management committee of the Exploration & Production segment of TotalEnergies.

Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue will now take Terraz's position as Senior Vice President Africa for Exploration & Production.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies said: "We are delighted to welcome Nicolas Terraz, the new President of Exploration & Production, to the Executive Committee. I want to thank very warmly Arnaud Breuillac for E&P’s performance and resilience since 2014 under his leadership."





“In addition, the Executive Committee has decided to bring together all of our technical teams in charge of operations and projects and our R&D teams within a single cross-Company unit called OneTech. Namita Shah, who has shown her effective management skills as President of People & Social Responsibility, will lead this reorganization. With OneTech, we are resolutely gearing up to accelerate our transformation into a broad energy company.”

Also, Helle Kristoffersen, a member of the Executive Committee, has been appointed President, Strategy & Sustainability. She will supervise the work of TotalEnergies Global Services. Namita Shah, a member of the Executive Committee, who has been appointed President, OneTech, will also supervise the work of People & Social Engagement, headed by Agnieszka Kmieciak.

Shah joined TotalEnergies in 2002 as a Legal Counsel in the E&P mergers and acquisitions team. In 2008 she joined the New Business team, where she was responsible for business development in Australia and Malaysia. She held this position until 2011 when she moved to Yangon as General Manager, TotalEnergies E&P Myanmar. On July 1, 2014, she was appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Exploration & Production. On July 1, 2016, Namita Shah was appointed President, People & Social Responsibility, and a member of the Executive Committee.

Kristoffersen joined TotalEnergies in January 2011 as Deputy Senior Vice President and then Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Intelligence. On September 1, 2016, she became Senior Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Affairs, in Gas, Renewables & Power.

In 2019, she was appointed President, Strategy & Innovation and a TotalEnergies Executive Committee member.