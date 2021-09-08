Delta Offshore Energy's Vietnam Project Gets Environmental Approval

Delta Offshore Energy said Tuesday it had secured the environmental approval for the LNG to Power Project, the 3.2 GW power plant, and LNG Terminal in Bac Lieu, Vietnam.

"Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is an extremely important key regulatory milestone towards the financial close and validates DOE commitment to the environment," the company said.

“A key driver to growth is Foreign Direct Investment and this project is a low hanging fruit for such disbursements. The EIA is a key step in unlocking this capital,” says Ian Nguyen, Ian Nguyen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of DOE.

Vietnam is a developing economy that is undergoing the coal-to-gas conversion to enable the sustainable development of renewable energy and to follow the path of its Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nation peers, DOE said.

"The Bac Lieu LNG to Power (BLLP) project will help Vietnam’s energy transition from dirty coal to reduce harmful carbon emissions and pollutants, in line with its policy direction and alignment with international policy trends," the company added.

In September last year Delta Offshore Energy signed a technology license agreement with Stena Power & LNG Solution, under which Stena agreed to grant DOE a license to use its Jetty-Less LNG receiving and regas technology for the offshore LNG to power project.

DOE will employ Stena’s floating Jetty-Less Autonomous Transfer System (ATS) and Self-installing Regas Platform (SRP) solutions to provide energy to the 3200MW power plant project located at Bac Lieu province in the Mekong Delta, DOE said at the time







