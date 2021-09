Neptune Energy has received approval from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway to drill in block 33/6 in the North Sea.

PSA Norway said Monday that Neptune would drill 33/6-6 S and 33/6-6 A well at the Shamu prospect in the Production licence: 882

Neptune will use the Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible drilling rig for the drilling operation.

Water depth at the site is 311 meters and the drilling is expected to take at least 32 days. The PSA did not share info on the expected spud date.