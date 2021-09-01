Waterjet Propelled Workboat Delivered for work Offshore in the Gulf of Guinea

A 12m workboat built by Strategic Marine has completed sea trials and was delivered to Tullow Ghana Limited.



The vessel will be deployed to offshore deepwater projects in the Gulf of Guinea.To this end the vessel has been fitted with an advanced marine propulsion system, with waterjets designed to provide superior manoeuvrability.

The workboat is designed to be launched and retrieved from a larger mothership with a single point lifting hook and will primarily perform line handling and crew transfer duties. It features a 2 ton capstan, 5 ton tow hook and an open transom, allowing crew to perform the required line

handling duties with ease. It can achieve a top speed of 25 knots fully loaded and carries up to 10 passengers.