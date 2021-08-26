Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ADES to Buy Four Noble Corp. Jack-up Rigs with Saudi Aramco Contracts

August 26, 2021

Noble Roger Lewis - Credit: Jeremy Abercrombie/MarineTraffic.com
Noble Roger Lewis - Credit: Jeremy Abercrombie/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore drilling firm Noble Corporation will sell four jack-up drilling rigs to drilling company ADES for $292 million. 

Noble Corp, which recently acquired Pacific Drilling, expects to generate around $285 million in cash from the ADES transaction net of fees, expenses, and the settlement of working capital. 

The rigs in question are the Noble Roger Lewis, Noble Scott Marks, Noble Joe Knight, and Noble Johnny Whitstine.

They will be sold and the current drilling contracts will be novated to ADES. Closing is expected before the end of October 2021. All four rigs are on contracts with the Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Robert Eifler, President and CEO of Noble Corporation said: "We are very pleased to have reached this mutually beneficial deal with ADES, which is accretive to our shareholders. The sale of these four jackups further bolsters our already strong balance sheet and improves Noble’s financial flexibility. 

"As we look to 2022, our anticipated net cash position coupled with our expected free cash flow generation better positions the company to execute on our financial priorities to repay debt and return cash to shareholders,” he said.

Eifler continued, “Our crews in the Kingdom have executed at the highest level for many years, and Noble and ADES are fully aligned to ensure this level of operational excellence is maintained. I would personally like to thank the Noble employees who will be hired by ADES for their dedicated service and wish them continued success.”


Energy Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: Carnarvon Petroleum

Sapura Energy Bags FEED for Santos' Dorado Offshore...
Noble Roger Lewis - Credit: Jeremy Abercrombie/MarineTraffic.com

ADES to Buy Four Noble Corp. Jack-up Rigs with Saudi...


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Triton Offshore, LLC)

OMSA Reports Alleged Jones Act Violation in the US Gulf of...
Legal
Illustration only - A platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Quimey/AdobeStock

Five Dead, Six Injured in Pemex Offshore Platform Fire
Offshore

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

MHO's New CTVs Have Zero-emissions Capability

MHO's New CTVs Have Zero-emissions Capability

Boatbuilders SAFE Boats, Diverse Marine Target US Offshore Wind

Boatbuilders SAFE Boats, Diverse Marine Target US Offshore Wind

US Offshore Oil Workers Flee as Storm Approaches Gulf of Mexico

US Offshore Oil Workers Flee as Storm Approaches Gulf of Mexico

Cambodia Seeks Return of Ship Carrying Country's First Oil Output

Cambodia Seeks Return of Ship Carrying Country's First Oil Output

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine