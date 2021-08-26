CNOOC Brings Another Bohai Sea Field Online

Chinese national offshore oil and gas company CNOOC has started production from its Bozhong 26-3 oil field expansion project in the south of Bohai Sea,

The field is located in an area with an average water depth of around 21 meters.

"In addition to fully utilizing the existing processing facilities, the project has built a new unmanned wellhead platform and a power platform," CNOOC said.

CNOOC plans to drill five production wells, two water injection wells, and one development and appraisal well. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 2,670 barrels of crude oil per day in 2021. CNOOC holds 100% interest in Bozhong 26-3 oilfield expansion project and acts as the operator.

A few days ago, CNOOC started production from a larger Bohai Sea field, the Luda 6-2 oil field.

Located in Liaodong Bay of Bohai Sea, the field will see a total of 38 development wells drilled, including 29 production wells, eight water injection wells, and one development and appraisal well.

The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 10,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022.

Early in August, CNOOC brought online its Liuhua 21-2 oil field in the eastern South China Sea, located in a water depth of about 437 meters. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 15,070 barrels of crude oil per day in 2023.

On August 19, CNOOC released its 1H report where it said its net oil and gas production for the period had hit a record high of 278.1 million BOE, representing a year-over-year ("YoY") increase of 7.9%.

In particular, the net production in offshore and onshore China reached 192.8 million BOE, representing a YoY increase of 10.8%, CNOOC said.



