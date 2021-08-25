Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Tendeka Names New Chief Technology Officer

August 25, 2021

Jonathan Abbott, Tendeka's new chief technology officer

Completions company Tendeka has appointed Jonathan Abbott as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

Abbott, appointed to drive Tendeka's next generation of products and systems, takes on the role with almost 20 years’ international experience in operations, sales, technical support, product development, and project management. 

His career includes stints in Canada, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, mainly with Schlumberger, where he led large engineering development teams focused on lower completions, stimulation, and production enhancement.

Abbott, who will be based in Tendeka’s Aberdeen headquarters, said: “I’m excited to be joining Tendeka and taking on the role of driving the company’s technology strategy. I have always been an admirer of Tendeka’s smart solutions for complex reservoir and production challenges so I’m looking forward to working closely with this talented team and creating solutions that make a real difference for the sector.”

Abbott holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and a Masters of Mechanical Engineering with German from Sheffield University.

