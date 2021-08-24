Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Wood's Sales Forecast Misses Estimates as Oil Outlook Dims

August 24, 2021

Wood Chief Executive Robin Watson
Wood Chief Executive Robin Watson

British consulting and engineering group Wood Plc forecast 2021 revenue that came in below market expectations on Tuesday as renewed concerns about global growth and oil demand clouded the outlook for its largest division serving energy customers.

Shares of the Aberdeen-based company, which is shifting away from its dependence on upstream oil and gas to higher margin consulting and engineering services, were down more than 4% in morning trade, lagging the FTSE midcap 250 index.

The group forecast 2021 revenue between $6.6 billion and $6.8 billion, down from $7.56 billion last year and below a $6.91 billion company-provided consensus.

Wood's adjusted core profit fell 14.1% to $262 million in the first half ended June 30. Revenue fell 23% to $3.15 billion.

The group, whose clients include Shell and Scottish gas network operator SGN, is under pressure as worries that new coronavirus variants could derail global recovery have led customers to cancel new contracts and scale back existing ones as they slash spending.

J.P. Morgan analysts called the full-year forecast slightly soft and the net debt disappointing, but said the upper end appeared achievable given work in hand and order momentum.

Wood's orders rose 9.1% year-on-year to $7.69 billion as of June, which Chief Executive Robin Watson said should boost sales in the rest of the year.

"Trading momentum and good growth in our order book ...underpin our confidence in delivering a stronger second half," he said.

The company skipped an interim dividend, citing ongoing effects of the pandemic.

Wood, which in June agreed to pay $177 million to settle bribery and corruption charges related to a business it acquired in 2017, expects 2021 profit margins between 8.7% and 8.9% thanks to higher high-margin consultancy business activity.

Annual sales in the projects division, its top revenue contributor, are expected to drop about 30% because of larger contract completions and limited new awards.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Tomasz Janowski)

Finance Engineering Industry News Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: Carnarvon Petroleum

Santos Selects Altera for Dorado FPSO FEED
File Photo: Shearwater

Minister Blasts Activists Protesting Against Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - A platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Quimey/AdobeStock

Five Dead, Six Injured in Pemex Offshore Platform Fire
Offshore
For Illustration; Pemex's platforms offshore Mexico - Image by BoH/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

One Dead, Five Missing as Fire Erupts on Pemex Offshore...
Offshore

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

OMSA Reports Alleged Jones Act Violation in the US Gulf of Mexico

OMSA Reports Alleged Jones Act Violation in the US Gulf of Mexico

Danish Crown Prince to Inaugurate Scandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm in September

Danish Crown Prince to Inaugurate Scandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm in September

Worley Names New CFO

Worley Names New CFO

Crowley, Massachusetts Maritime Academy Setting Up Offshore Wind Training

Crowley, Massachusetts Maritime Academy Setting Up Offshore Wind Training

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine