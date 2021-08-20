Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Magseis Fairfield in North Sea OBN Survey

August 20, 2021

Credit: Magseis Fairfield
Credit: Magseis Fairfield

Oslo-listed seismic contractor Magseis Fairfield has won a "small size" Ocean Bottom Node contract in the North Sea.

The contract is with an unnamed multi-client company. 

According to Magseis Fairfield, the survey will be conducted in Q3 2021 with roughly 500 MASS nodes.

"This survey is operationally and strategically a meaningful project for us. Using a new deployment technique we are able to propose a cost effective solution to our client. This further demonstrates the value of our technology and we will continue to offer this on other hybrid surveys in the future.” says CEO, Carel Hooijkaas.

Hooijkas did not provide details on the new deployment technique nor on the financial value of the deal.

Also, in a separate statement issued Friday, the company said that its previous employee-elected Board member, Jonathan Cudmore, had resigned from Magseis Fairfield. 

Johan Jungholm has replaced Jonathan Cudmore as an employee-elected Board member, and employee-elected Board members are now Janie Garcia and Johan Jungholm. Deputy employee-elected Board member is Ciaran Moore.


Energy Activity North Sea OBN Industry News Geoscience Seismic

Related Offshore News

File Photo: Shearwater

Minister Blasts Activists Protesting Against Offshore...
Credit: Maersk Drilling

TotalEnergies Extends Maersk Drilling Rig Charter in...


Trending Offshore News

Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Valaris CEO, CFO Step Down. Ex-Seadrill CEO Takes Helm
Energy
BHP's platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: BHP

Opinion: BHP's Petroleum Exit Shows Oil and Gas May Follow...
Energy

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Transocean and Dolphin Drilling Make New Bid for Seadrill

Transocean and Dolphin Drilling Make New Bid for Seadrill

Minister Blasts Activists Protesting Against Offshore Seismic Blasting in Australia

Minister Blasts Activists Protesting Against Offshore Seismic Blasting in Australia

DOF Subsea Nets Contract Extension in Africa

DOF Subsea Nets Contract Extension in Africa

PGS Releases More Data in Support of Oil Exploration Offshore Nigeria

PGS Releases More Data in Support of Oil Exploration Offshore Nigeria

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine