Magseis Fairfield in North Sea OBN Survey

Oslo-listed seismic contractor Magseis Fairfield has won a "small size" Ocean Bottom Node contract in the North Sea.

The contract is with an unnamed multi-client company.

According to Magseis Fairfield, the survey will be conducted in Q3 2021 with roughly 500 MASS nodes.

"This survey is operationally and strategically a meaningful project for us. Using a new deployment technique we are able to propose a cost effective solution to our client. This further demonstrates the value of our technology and we will continue to offer this on other hybrid surveys in the future.” says CEO, Carel Hooijkaas.

Hooijkas did not provide details on the new deployment technique nor on the financial value of the deal.

Also, in a separate statement issued Friday, the company said that its previous employee-elected Board member, Jonathan Cudmore, had resigned from Magseis Fairfield.

Johan Jungholm has replaced Jonathan Cudmore as an employee-elected Board member, and employee-elected Board members are now Janie Garcia and Johan Jungholm. Deputy employee-elected Board member is Ciaran Moore.





