Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chevron Delays Office Return in California, Texas

August 16, 2021

© Sundry Photography / Adobe Stock
© Sundry Photography / Adobe Stock

Oil major Chevron Corp is postponing the full return of employees in California and Texas, joining a clutch of companies like Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc that have done the same because of a resurgence in coronavirus cases related to the fast-spreading Delta variant.

The company had planned a return to its headquarters in San Ramon, California, in September and will now monitor regional case rates for improvement to determine a new return date, Chevron said in a statement.

In Houston, home to Chevron's largest workforce, a full return to the office is "not expected to occur before October," the company said.

A third of its global workforce continues to work onsite in places such as service stations and offshore platforms, Chevron said. 

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Sabrina Valle; Editing by Maju Samuel and Rosalba O'Brien)

Energy People Industry News Activity North America People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Credit: Siccar Point Energy

Scotland's First Minister Urges UK Gov't to 'Reassess'...
A U.S. Coast Guard Response Boat-Medium boat crew heads toward the capsized lift boat Seacor Power about 8 miles off Port Fourchon, La. on April 13, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Seacor Power Public Hearing Concludes


Trending Offshore News

BHP's Shenzi platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit; BHP

Woodside Confirms Talks to Buy BHP's Oil and Gas Business
Energy
A U.S. Coast Guard Response Boat-Medium boat crew heads toward the capsized lift boat Seacor Power about 8 miles off Port Fourchon, La. on April 13, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Seacor Power Public Hearing Concludes
Offshore

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

OPEC+ Sees No Need to Meet US Call for More Supply

OPEC+ Sees No Need to Meet US Call for More Supply

Saudi Aramco Looking to Raise $17B from Gas Pipeline Sale

Saudi Aramco Looking to Raise $17B from Gas Pipeline Sale

Substation Jacket Installed at Saint Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm Site

Substation Jacket Installed at Saint Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm Site

Challenger Energy Believes in The Bahamas Offshore Potential Despite Dry Well. Seeks Partner, License Extension

Challenger Energy Believes in The Bahamas Offshore Potential Despite Dry Well. Seeks Partner, License Extension

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine