Tekmar, DeepWater Buoyancy Target Floating Wind Opportunities

August 16, 2021

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Gary Howland, Group Sales Director at Tekmar Group and David Capotosto, Co-President & Director of Business Development at DeepWater Buoyancy - Credit: Tekmar
The memorandum of understanding was signed by Gary Howland, Group Sales Director at Tekmar Group and David Capotosto, Co-President & Director of Business Development at DeepWater Buoyancy - Credit: Tekmar

Offshore energy equipment supplier Tekmar Group has signed a partnership agreement with DeepWater Buoyancy, a producer of subsea buoyancy products for offshore oil & gas, energy, oceanographic, and technology companies. 

"...the companies will bring together their complementary engineering capabilities, and extensive track records in their respective fields, to enhance the range of services and technologies they offer customers, whilst helping to integrate and optimize offshore project supply chains," Tekmar said.

The partnership is focused on the new and emerging floating offshore wind market which has an exponential growth forecast of 10GW installed capacity by 2030, Tekmar added.

In the floating wind space, the duo will offer geotechnical assessment and engineering analysis, cable, and mooring system design, cable protection and stabilization solutions, cable buoyancy, and mooring line buoyancy, and cable disconnection systems.

"The partnership further supports Tekmar Group's organic growth strategy by strengthening its presence and manufacturing capability in the US fixed offshore wind market, an emerging but increasingly important market for Tekmar. The partnership also provides DeepWater with greater access to the European market, where their products complement Tekmar's existing offering," Tekmar said.
 

