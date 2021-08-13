Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

The Gambia's A1 Offshore Block Up for Grabs as BP Exits

August 13, 2021

© Oleksii / Adobe Stock
© Oleksii / Adobe Stock

The Gambia's A1 offshore block is back on the market for licensing, the petroleum ministry said on Thursday, three days after BP agreed to a $29.3 million settlement for failing to meet its drilling obligations there.

The British oil major violated its licence agreement by failing to drill a well before the initial exploration period expired on July 29, but Tuesday's settlement fulfilled its outstanding obligations, the petroleum ministry said in a statement.

Contacted by Reuters on Friday, BP had no immediate comment.

"The A1 Block will revert to government free of all encumbrances," the statement said. "With BP's exit, the A1 Block will now be on the market for licensing."

BP was awarded the block's exploration rights in 2019, after Gambian authorities stripped the concession from its previous holder for also failing to meet certain obligations before the exploration period expired.

 (Reporting by Cooper Inveen; additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in London; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Energy Drilling Activity Africa

Related Offshore News

Credit. TAQA

VIDEO: Heerema Removes Topside from TAQA's Brae Bravo...
Credit: Игорь Головнёв/AdobeStock

Schlumberger Withdraws from Offshore Technology Conference...


Trending Offshore News

File map - Inpex

Indonesia: Inpex to Delay FID for Abadi LNG Project
Energy
Prosperity FPSO Hull - Credit: SBM Offshore

VIDEO: Prosperity FPSO Hull Arrives in Singapore
Offshore

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Seacor Power Public Hearing Concludes

Seacor Power Public Hearing Concludes

Offshore Driller Vantage Posts Q2 Loss, but Wins Big in Qatar

Offshore Driller Vantage Posts Q2 Loss, but Wins Big in Qatar

The Gambia's A1 Offshore Block Up for Grabs as BP Exits

The Gambia's A1 Offshore Block Up for Grabs as BP Exits

Ping to Buy Out Summit from Avalon Oil Field. Targets First Oil for 2023

Ping to Buy Out Summit from Avalon Oil Field. Targets First Oil for 2023

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine