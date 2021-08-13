Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EMGS' Client Firms Up Multi-client Data Licensing Deal

August 13, 2021

Norwegian offshore survey company Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) in June entered into a framework contract with an existing client for licensing of multi-client data from the EMGS' international multi-client library.

The company said at the time there were no minimum licensing commitments for the undisclosed client under the framework contract.

In an update on Friday, August 13, EMGS said that the customer has now confirmed that it will license data under the framework contract worth approximately USD 2.5 million, which will be recognized as revenue in the 3rd quarter.

EMGS, which provides data to offshore oil and gas explorers, did not provide any further details on the data to be licensed nor on the client.

A Map of EMGS' multi-client library shows the company has data over offshore areas in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, Barents Sea, Greenland, East Canada, Brazil, Nigeria, India, Australia, and Indonesia.

Geoscience Seismic

Related Offshore News

Credit: malp/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind Firms Ørsted, RWE See Results Affected by...
Credit: Игорь Головнёв/AdobeStock

Schlumberger Withdraws from Offshore Technology Conference...


Trending Offshore News

File map - Inpex

Indonesia: Inpex to Delay FID for Abadi LNG Project
Energy
Prosperity FPSO Hull - Credit: SBM Offshore

VIDEO: Prosperity FPSO Hull Arrives in Singapore
Offshore

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Seacor Power Public Hearing Concludes

Seacor Power Public Hearing Concludes

Offshore Driller Vantage Posts Q2 Loss, but Wins Big in Qatar

Offshore Driller Vantage Posts Q2 Loss, but Wins Big in Qatar

The Gambia's A1 Offshore Block Up for Grabs as BP Exits

The Gambia's A1 Offshore Block Up for Grabs as BP Exits

Ping to Buy Out Summit from Avalon Oil Field. Targets First Oil for 2023

Ping to Buy Out Summit from Avalon Oil Field. Targets First Oil for 2023

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine