Sapura Hires Halliburton for Offshore Drilling Services Support

August 11, 2021

Illustration only - A Sapura offshore rig - Credit: Sapura Energy
Malaysian offshore drilling contractor Sapura Drilling has awarded oilfield services giant Halliburton an offshore integrated contract.

Sapura Drilling will, with Halliburton as its technical partner, execute an Integrated Rig Drilling Completion (i-RDC) contract for a six-well offshore well construction program. 

Halliburton said it would in collaboration with Sapura Drilling and Petronas Carigali deploy its Halliburton 4.0 digital platform to improve operational efficiency.

The company will deploy the complete suite of its Digital Well Program, Digital Well Operations and Digital Well Automation, and all DecisionSpace 365 cloud applications.

The scope of work also includes digital technologies from Sperry Drilling, Cementing, Drill Bits, Baroid, and Completions product lines.

"The campaign is the first integrated project of its kind in the country that combines rig services with all aspects of planning, operations and automation," Halliburton said. It did not share the financial details of the deal with Sapura drilling, a subsidiary of Sapura Energy.

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Irish Floating Wind Tech Firm Attracts $4M in Funding

First Jackets for 1.1GW Seagreen Wind Farm Arrive in Scotland

U.S. Interior Secretary, CEQ Chair Visit California to Discuss Floating Offshore Wind

LS Cable & System to Buy 'Largest' Cable Laying Barge in South Korea

