DUG Software for PXGEO's Seismic Vessel

Australian supercomputer group DUG has signed an agreement with offshore seismic services firm PXGEO for the provision of software onboard

their marine seismic vessel PXGEO 2.

"The company will provide its DUG Insight software for real-time data acquisition quality control and onboard data processing and visualization. Professional support services are also included," DUG said.

The contract is for an initial term of 36 months with expected revenue of US$900,000 over that period. DUG will also have the option to equip further vessels as PXGEO grows its fleet.

PXGEO took delivery of the Rolls-Royce-designed 14-streamer seismic vessel PXGEO 2 (ex-Fa Xian 6) in mid-April. The vessel was constructed in 2013 and is equipped with seismic acquisition systems including Sercel Sentinel solid streamers and Sercel G-Source II energy arrays.