Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Edvard Grieg Tie-Back: Lundin Starts Production From Rolvsnes Offshore Field

August 10, 2021

Edvard Grieg Platform - Credit: Lundin Energy
Edvard Grieg Platform - Credit: Lundin Energy

Lundin Energy, a Swedish oil firm focused on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, on Tuesday said it had started production from the Extended Well Test (EWT) at its Rolvsnes offshore field, the first subsea tie back development for the Edvard Grieg platform.

The Rolvsnes field is located in a production license on the southern side of the Edvard Grieg field and is a weathered and fractured granite basement reservoir. 

During 2018, the drilling and testing of a horizontal appraisal well (16/1-28) was completed, which flowed 7,000 bopd, demonstrating good reservoir productivity. 

"The appraisal well has been converted to a development well and tied back the 3 km distance to the Edvard Grieg platform, with the project being completed on schedule and on the budget cost estimate," Lundin said.

The resource estimate for the Rolvsnes field is between 14 and 78 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) gross.

Full field development plan by 2022 end

"The objective of the EWT is to gain a better understanding of the reservoir properties, reservoir connectivity and long term production performance of the field and if successful, this test has the potential to unlock a full field development for Rolvsnes, further extending the plateau production period for Edvard Grieg," Lundin said.

Once sufficient data and production experience has been gathered, a Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) could be submitted by the end of 2022, benefitting from the temporary tax regime in Norway. A successful test could also derisk significant additional resource potential in weathered and fractured granite basement reservoirs on the Utsira High.

Lundin Energy Norway AS, a subsidiary of Lundin Energy, is the operator of the license PL338C with an 80 percent working interest, with the remaining interest held by OMV (Norge) AS.

Nick Walker, President and CEO of Lundin Energy, commented: "One of our strategic priorities is to extend plateau production on Edvard Grieg keeping the facilities full in the long term. We have successfully managed to extend the Edvard Grieg plateau by over 5 years already, through successfully unlocking resources within the Edvard Grieg field and through near field tie-back developments. 

"The Rolvsnes EWT is the first tie-back development into our operated Edvard Grieg hub and production data from the EWT will provide vital information to potentially unlock the full field development of the Rolvsnes field, as well as further weathered and fractured basement reservoir opportunities on the Utsira High.”

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Production

Related Offshore News

CorPower WEC - Credit: CorePower (file photo)

VIDEO: CorPower Builds 'World's largest' Wave Energy...
Load-out of pump station at OneSubsea, Horsøy near Bergen. (Photo: Jan Arne Wold & Audun Skadberg / Equinor ASA)

Brownfield Boost: Vigdis Gets a Subsea (Pump) Lift


Trending Offshore News

Image courtesy China Classification Society

'World Largest' Offshore Converter Station Debuts in China
Offshore Wind
WER's forecast identifies a demand of more than 35 optimal WTIVs and foundation vessels are required to meet international turbine and foundation installation demand through 2030 amounting to over $10 billion of capex. The Chinese market demand will be met with around 25 additional WTIVs and foundation vessels for close to $4 billion of capex. Photo © Zacharias/AdobeStock

Shipbuilding: International WTIV Market Represents a $14B...
Contracts

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

VIDEO: CorPower Builds 'World's largest' Wave Energy Test-rig

VIDEO: CorPower Builds 'World's largest' Wave Energy Test-rig

ExxonMobil Hires Oceaneering for Offshore Surveys in Guyana

ExxonMobil Hires Oceaneering for Offshore Surveys in Guyana

Gulf of Mexico: Gate Energy Nets Whale Project Award with Shell

Gulf of Mexico: Gate Energy Nets Whale Project Award with Shell

Chevron taps Baker Hughes for Jansz-Io Subsea Compression Manifold

Chevron taps Baker Hughes for Jansz-Io Subsea Compression Manifold

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine