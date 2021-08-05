Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ESVAGT Lands Contracts with TotalEnergies in Denmark

August 5, 2021

(Photo: ESVAGT)
(Photo: ESVAGT)

ESVAGT announced on Thursday it has closed several contracts with TotalEnergies as part of the marine spread for the Danish part of the North Sea.

The agreements involve the overall safety emergency response plus transport and transfer of goods and personnel and is based on a rethinking of the operational structure, ESVAGT said. The fleet will be made up of several multi-functional vessels, and the agreements will focus on reducing the overall energy usage and lowering emissions.

The underlying contracts include ESVAGT Dana, a combined “walk to work” (W2W) and Emergency Response and Rescue Vessel (ERRV); two rebuild PX121 multi-functional vessels that will combine transport and ERRV; plus two ESVAGT “group 2” ERRV vessels. All have been committed on long term contracts. Additionally, TotalEnergies has extended the current contracts for three ESVAGT “group 3” ERRV vessels for different time scopes to, among other things, contribute to the Tyra project.

Contracts Offshore Vessels Support Vessel Europe

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Seajacks)

Eneti to Acquire Seajacks
Scarborough development illustration - Credit: Woodside (file image)

Woodside Hikes Scarborough Cost Estimate to $12 Billion


Trending Offshore News

Boston Dynamic’s Spot quadruped robot posing during its trials on bp’s Mad Dog facility in the US Gulf of Mexico. Photos from BP.

ROBOTICS: Meet Your New Offshore Robotic Co-workers;...
Technology
Further demand recovery is expected in the jackup segment, which will continue to be driven by National Oil Companies (NOCs) especially in areas such as the Middle East, India, Mexico and the Far East. Credit Bomboman AdobeStock

Market Report: 'Transformation' on the Horizon in the...
Offshore Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Woodside Hikes Scarborough Cost Estimate to $12 Billion

Woodside Hikes Scarborough Cost Estimate to $12 Billion

Eneti to Acquire Seajacks

Eneti to Acquire Seajacks

Exxon Considers Pledging Net-zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

Exxon Considers Pledging Net-zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

ESVAGT Lands Contracts with TotalEnergies in Denmark

ESVAGT Lands Contracts with TotalEnergies in Denmark

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine