Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Acteon Inks Deal to Support Philippines LNG Import and Regasification Terminal

August 3, 2021

Photo courtesy Acteon
Photo courtesy Acteon

Acteon secured an integrated project with Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific Company (AG&P) for the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminal in Batangas Bay, called Philippines LNG (PLNG). The contract was signed and will be managed by the Acteon Integrated Solutions (AIS) team.

The project scope for AIS includes the local transportation and installation of jacket structures to form the LNG berth; these structures will vary across the construction site and will include approach trestles, mooring and berthing dolphins, and associated furniture such as walkways, fenders and mooring hooks. The AIS team will be responsible for the full construction of the jetty and all the marine works, except anything to do with the transportation of the LNG product. The team will be supported by Acteon strategic business segments and product and service line brands 2H Offshore, Core, Claxton, InterMoor, LDD, TEAM and UTEC.

People & Company News Contracts LNG Industry News

Related Offshore News

Boston Dynamic’s Spot quadruped robot posing during its trials on bp’s Mad Dog facility in the US Gulf of Mexico. Photos from BP.

ROBOTICS: Meet Your New Offshore Robotic Co-workers;...
Credit: OPL 245 location - Credit: Eni

Nigerian Offshore Oil Graft Case: Appeals Filed After...


Trending Offshore News

Image courtesy ENI

Eni Finds New Oil Offshore Mexico
Energy
(Photo: Santos)

Oil Search, Santos Close to Deal to Create Top 20 Global...
LNG

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Magseis Fairfield to Conduct North Sea OBN Survey

Magseis Fairfield to Conduct North Sea OBN Survey

ConocoPhillips Beats Estimates on Higher Prices, Output

ConocoPhillips Beats Estimates on Higher Prices, Output

X1 Wind Expands Leadership Team

X1 Wind Expands Leadership Team

IOG Spuds Blythe Development Well

IOG Spuds Blythe Development Well

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine