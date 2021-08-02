Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Drops on China Economy Concerns

August 2, 2021

© Engdao/AdobeStock
© Engdao/AdobeStock
© Blue Planet Studio/AdobeStock
© Blue Planet Studio/AdobeStock

Oil prices fell on Monday on worries over China's economy after a survey showed growth in factory activity slipped sharply in the world's second-largest oil consumer, with concerns compounded by a rise in oil output from OPEC producers.

Brent crude oil futures slid by 74 cents, or 1%, to $74.67 a barrel by 0653 GMT, after dropping to a low of $74.10 earlier in the day.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 70 cents, or 1%, to $73.25 a barrel after slipping to a session low of $72.77.

"China's been leading economic recovery in Asia and if the pullback deepens, concerns will grow that the global outlook will see a significant decline," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

"The crude demand outlook is on shaky ground and that probably will not improve until global vaccinations improve."

China's factory activity growth slipped sharply in July as demand contracted for the first time in more than a year, in part on high product prices, a business survey showed on Monday, underscoring challenges facing the world's manufacturing hub.

The weaker results in the private survey, mostly covering export-oriented and small manufacturers, broadly aligned with those in an official survey released on Saturday that showed activity growing at the slowest pace in 17 months.

Also weighing on prices, a Reuters survey found that oil output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) rose in July to its highest since April 2020, as the group further eased production curbs under a pact with its allies while top exporter Saudi Arabia phased out a voluntary supply cut.

While coronavirus cases continue to climb globally, analysts said higher vaccination rates would limit the need for the harsh lockdowns that gutted demand during the peak of the pandemic last year.

The United States will not lock down again to curb COVID-19 but "things are going to get worse" as the Delta variant fuels a surge in cases, mostly among the unvaccinated, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.

India's daily gasoline consumption exceeded pre-pandemic levels last month as states relaxed COVID-19 lockdowns while gasoil sales were low, signalling subdued industrial activity in July.

The United States and Britain said on Sunday they believed Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum product tanker off the coast of Oman on Thursday that killed a Briton and a Romanian, and pledged to work with partners to respond. 

(Reuters reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Edmund Klamann)

Energy Oil China

Related Offshore News

About the Author:Oliver Thompson is Market Intelligence Manager at Archer Knight. He has worked in research and data analysis across the energy industry, including business intelligence at ROVOP (an independent remote operated vehicles provider), where he was responsible for providing insight to support the company’s business development, strategic growth and commercial activities.

Market Report: The Work Class ROV Market
Further demand recovery is expected in the jackup segment, which will continue to be driven by National Oil Companies (NOCs) especially in areas such as the Middle East, India, Mexico and the Far East. Credit Bomboman AdobeStock

Market Report: 'Transformation' on the Horizon in the...


Trending Offshore News

Island Frontier vessel / Photo: Stig Silden - Island Offshore

TechnipFMC to Take Full Ownership of Well Intervention...
Offshore
Credot: Orbital Marine

'World's Most Powerful Tidal Turbine' Brought Online in...
Renewable Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Maersk Lifts Outlook as Supply Chain Disruptions Boost Shipping Rates

Maersk Lifts Outlook as Supply Chain Disruptions Boost Shipping Rates

Subsea 7 Takes Majority Stake in Floating Wind Tech Player

Subsea 7 Takes Majority Stake in Floating Wind Tech Player

Chevron Appoints Bonner as Vice President

Chevron Appoints Bonner as Vice President

Oil Search, Santos Close to Deal to Create Top 20 Global Oil Firm

Oil Search, Santos Close to Deal to Create Top 20 Global Oil Firm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine