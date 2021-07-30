Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seismic Firm CGG Sells GeoSoftware Business

July 30, 2021

Credit: CGG
Credit: CGG

French seismic data firm CGG has signed a deal with Topicus and Vela Software, for the sale of CGG’s GeoSoftware business.

According to the description on CGG's website, GeoSoftware product suite, among other things, helps oil and gas operators unlock the maximum hydrocarbon potential from their reservoir assets with advanced seismic interpretation features.

"Being a perpetual owner of businesses, Topicus and Vela look forward to maintaining the standard of excellence that CGG has instilled in the Company’s solutions," said Gabor Czegledy, CEO of Vela’s Energy Portfolio and Han Knooren, Group CEO of the TSS operating group within Topicus. 

"We are excited to welcome GeoSoftware and its employees, for the long term, into our portfolio. The GeoSoftware business will be owned jointly by Topicus and Vela, with Topicus owning 60% and Vela 40%.”

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “GeoSoftware has a leading position in its market niche. We believe that Topicus and Vela, being software-focused companies with a permanent hold philosophy, will be a great home for the business and its employees.  

"We expect that together they will further invest and develop the GeoSoftware product suite, allowing the Company to grow its offerings and continue its success.”  

The closing of this transaction remains subject to mutually agreed closing conditions. No financial details have been disclosed.

Activity Software Offshore Energy Technology Geoscience Seismic

Related Offshore News

Credit: shaunwilkinson/AdobeStock

U.S. Looking at Ways to Compensate Fishing Industry for...
Credot: Orbital Marine

'World's Most Powerful Tidal Turbine' Brought Online in...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Guyana in Focus: ExxonMobil Finds More Oil; FPSO Appetite...
Vessels
An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO - The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré/ Copyright © SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore to Deliver FPSO for Petrobras' Buzios Field
Production

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

PHOTO: Offshore Wind Blade for MingYang's 11MW Turbine Rolls of Production Line

PHOTO: Offshore Wind Blade for MingYang's 11MW Turbine Rolls of Production Line

TechnipFMC to Take Full Ownership of Well Intervention Firm TIOS

TechnipFMC to Take Full Ownership of Well Intervention Firm TIOS

Saipem Posts 1H Loss. Expects Sales Pick-up in 2H

Saipem Posts 1H Loss. Expects Sales Pick-up in 2H

Harbour Energy Taps Xodus for Offshore Platform Electrification Support

Harbour Energy Taps Xodus for Offshore Platform Electrification Support

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine