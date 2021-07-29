Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

'World's Most Powerful Tidal Turbine' Brought Online in Scotland

July 29, 2021

Credot: Orbital Marine
Credot: Orbital Marine

O2, dubbed the world's most powerful tidal turbine, and built by the Scottish engineering firm Orbital Marine, has this week started power generation at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney. 

The floating turbine is anchored in the Fall of Warness where a subsea cable connects the 2MW offshore unit to the local onshore electricity network.

Built and launched in Dundee earlier in the year before being towed up to Orkney, the O2 is Orbital’s first commercial turbine and, according to the company, represents the culmination of more than 15 years of product development in the UK. 

The 74m long turbine is expected to operate in the waters off Orkney for the next 15 years with the capacity to meet the annual electricity demand of around 2,000 UK homes "with clean, predictable power from the fast-flowing waters."

What is more, tidal turbine will provide power to EMEC’s onshore electrolyzer to generate green hydrogen that will be used to demonstrate decarbonization of wider energy requirements.Credit: Orbital Marine

Orbital CEO, Andrew Scott, said: “This is a major milestone for the O2 and I would like to commend the whole team at Orbital and our supply chain for delivering this pioneering renewable energy project safely and successfully. Our vision is that this project is the trigger to the harnessing of tidal stream resources around the world to play a role in tackling climate change whilst creating a new, low-carbon industrial sector.”

The construction of the O2 turbine was enabled by public lenders through the ethical investment platform, Abundance Investment, as well as being supported by the Scottish Government by the Saltire Tidal Energy Challenge Fund. The O2 project has been supported through funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under the FloTEC project and the European Regional Development Fund through the Interreg North West Europe Programme under the ITEG project.

Orbital is now looking to commercialize its technology through the deployment of multi-MW arrays. 

"Supporting this endeavor in UK waters would bring substantial benefits beyond complimenting the clean energy transition, as evidenced in the build of the O2; where around 80% of the turbine was delivered by UK suppliers and operation will bring long term employment to coastal communities. As a product of commercialization costs are projected to fall steeply from roll-out of the technology, as previously demonstrated with wind and solar energy," the company said.

 

Tidal Power Renewable Energy Tidal Energy Subsea Europe

Related Offshore News

Neil Gordon, Chief Executive at Subsea UK

VIDEO: Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global...
Credit: OPL 245 location - Credit: Eni

Nigerian Offshore Oil Graft Case: Appeals Filed After...


Trending Offshore News

An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO - The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré/ Copyright © SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore to Deliver FPSO for Petrobras' Buzios Field
Production
Illustration - Copyright SBM Offshore

FPSO Giant SBM Offshore Wins Seabed Rights for UK Floating...
Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

'World's Most Powerful Tidal Turbine' Brought Online in Scotland

'World's Most Powerful Tidal Turbine' Brought Online in Scotland

Nigerian Offshore Oil Graft Case: Appeals Filed After Acquittal of Eni and Shell

Nigerian Offshore Oil Graft Case: Appeals Filed After Acquittal of Eni and Shell

WER: Near-term Outlook for Floating Production Systems 'Very Positive'

WER: Near-term Outlook for Floating Production Systems 'Very Positive'

Siem Offshore's Anchor Handler Secures Charter Extension in Australia

Siem Offshore's Anchor Handler Secures Charter Extension in Australia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine