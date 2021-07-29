Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline 99% Complete

July 29, 2021

Akademik Cherskiy vessel - Credit:Elena Krivorotova/AdobeStock
Akademik Cherskiy vessel - Credit:Elena Krivorotova/AdobeStock

The much-politicized Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany is 99% complete, the pipeline operator said on Wednesday, after the pipelay vessel Akademik Cherskiy finished its initially planned workload.

The $11 billion Nord Stream 2, designed to bypass Russia's political foe Ukraine and double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream pipeline to 110 billion cubic meters per year, has been a focal point of tensions between Moscow and Washington.

The construction of the pipeline has been hampered by sanctions introduced by the United States at the end of 2019, political tensions and Washington's plans to boost sales of its seaborne liquefied natural gas to Europe.

The Nord Stream 2 operator also said on Wednesday the pipelay barge Fortuna was currently continuing work on the remaining part of the pipeline.

Despite long-standing U.S. objections to the project, President Joe Biden's administration concluded that it was too advanced to stop. Germany, which strongly backs the pipeline, and the United States announced last week what amounted to a truce over the issue.

Nord Stream 2 should be finished in late August and enter service this year, the company running the project said earlier this month. 

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)

Legal Baltic Sea Pipelines Offshore Regulations

Related Offshore News

Credit: Sembcorp Marine

Photo: Sembcorp Marine Delivers Offshore Facilities for...
Illustration only - A Galp asset in Angola - Credit: Galp

Dutch Court Rules Against Dos Santos in Oil Asset Case


Trending Offshore News

An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO - The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré/ Copyright © SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore to Deliver FPSO for Petrobras' Buzios Field
Production
Illustration - Copyright SBM Offshore

FPSO Giant SBM Offshore Wins Seabed Rights for UK Floating...
Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Gazprom to Buy Gas from IOG's UK North Sea Fields

Gazprom to Buy Gas from IOG's UK North Sea Fields

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline 99% Complete

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline 99% Complete

BOEM Seeks Public Input on Offshore Wind Areas off California

BOEM Seeks Public Input on Offshore Wind Areas off California

RWE Taps Fugro for UK North Sea Wind Farm Site Survey

RWE Taps Fugro for UK North Sea Wind Farm Site Survey

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine