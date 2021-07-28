Norway: Neptune Energy Gets Green Light to Start Up Duva Offshore Field

The Norwegian oil and gas authorities have approved the start-up of the Neptune Energy-operated Duva field in the North Sea.

Neptune Energy estimates the reserves at around 71 million barrels of oil equivalent to be at the field.

The Duva oil and gas field - located in production licence 636 - was discovered in 2016 and is ready for a start-up with a subsea installation comprising four wells; three oil producers and one gas producer.

The field is located 14 kilometers northeast of the Gjøa field and the subsea template is tied into existing subsea infrastructure on Gjøa. From there, the product stream will be routed from Duva to the platform on the Gjøa field for processing and export.

The oil will go to Mongstad in Vestland county, while the gas will be sent to the United Kingdom.

According to Neptune Energy, the project costs around NOK 5.1 billion ($576,7 million).

"In spite of the pandemic, the project was only delayed by a few months, and Neptune Energy expects to come on stream in August," the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said Wednesday.

"Duva is the first discovery to be developed in the Agat Formation, and we're hoping for additional discoveries and developments in the same formation. This development is a good example of how to utilize existing infrastructure in adjacent licenses in tail-end production to achieve good, cost-effective solutions for the companies and society," says Kalmar Ildstad, Director of licence management in the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.