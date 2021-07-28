Gallery: Heerema's 'Thialf' Installs Cassia C Platform for BP Offshore Trinidad

Offshore installation company Heerema Marine Contractors has completed the installation of BP's Cassia Compression (Cassia C) platform in Trinidad and Tobago.

Heerema brought the Cassia Compression structures on July 15 from the Altamira fabrication yard.

Using its semi-submersible heavy lift construction ship Thialf, Heerema finalized completion activities for the installation of the topside, bridge, and flare structures. The topsides were placed on a jacket installed by Heerema's Sleipnir vessel back in 2020.

The topside of about 7,800 metric tons was installed first, with the other structures following. The next step in the project will be the hook-up and commissioning of the Cassia C platform.

"Thialf will now return to the North Sea to continue a busy summer season," Heerema Marine Contractors said.

Michael Daniel, Project General Manager, BP Trinidad, and Tobago said the Cassia Compression project would be "a major component of improving our production deliverability and the installation of the topsides brings us one step closer to first gas."

Gas production from the Greater Cassia Area will be routed to the Cassia C platform for compression before being transported via the adjacent existing Cassia B platform.

Cassia C is located 57 kilometers off the southeast coast of Trinidad. The platform will have a throughput capacity of 1.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas a day (bcfd). First gas from the platform is expected in 2022.