Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Talos Brings Online Tornado Attic Well in Gulf of Mexico. Output Beats Expectations

July 27, 2021

Helix Producer 1 - Credit: MarineTraffic.com
Helix Producer 1 - Credit: MarineTraffic.com

U.S. oil and gas exploration and production firm Talos Energy has started production from its Tornado Attic well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

After successful drilling of the Tornado Attic well, announced in June 2021, Talos executed completion operations and achieved the first production in mid-July 2021, the company said  Monday.

The well is currently producing above the previously estimated 8-10 MBoe/d range. 

The company said Monday it had also increased injection rates in the structurally downdip Tornado injector well and is now injecting at a rate of over 30,000 barrels of water per day into the producing B-6 formation. 

The project is the first intra-well water flood of its kind in a deepwater subsea environment and is intended to increase overall production and recovery efficiency through the existing subsea producing wells. Talos holds a 65% working interest (operator) along with Kosmos Energy.

Tornado Attic well was designed to optimize recovery and was drilled approximately 4,500 feet from the Tornado water flood injection well and 1,550 feet away from the closest existing producer well.

The Tornado field was discovered in 2016 and is about three miles south of Talos' Phoenix complex, which Talos acquired in 2013 and uses the HP-I (Helix Producer 1) floating production facility. The Tornado field has produced roughly 34 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe") gross, with oil accounting for around 80% of the total.


Activity Production Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

About the Author: Oliver Thompson is Market Intelligence Manager at Archer Knight. He has worked in research and data analysis across the energy industry, including business intelligence at ROVOP (an independent remote operated vehicles provider), where he was responsible for providing insight to support the company’s business development, strategic growth and commercial activities.

An Overview of the Work Class ROV Market
Photo Credit: Screenshot from CGTN Video

VIDEO: Jack-up Unit Tilts Off China. Four Missing


Trending Offshore News

Photo Credit: Screenshot from CGTN Video

VIDEO: Jack-up Unit Tilts Off China. Four Missing
Activity
File Photo: Keppel

"We'll vigorously defend," Keppel Says After FPSO...
Production

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

SBM Offshore to Deliver FPSO for Petrobras' Buzios Field

SBM Offshore to Deliver FPSO for Petrobras' Buzios Field

Florida Senators Move to Firm Up Offshore Drilling Ban

Florida Senators Move to Firm Up Offshore Drilling Ban

Malaysia to Lead Global Gas Output from New Offshore Projects in 2025

Malaysia to Lead Global Gas Output from New Offshore Projects in 2025

Talos Brings Online Tornado Attic Well in Gulf of Mexico. Output Beats Expectations

Talos Brings Online Tornado Attic Well in Gulf of Mexico. Output Beats Expectations

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine