Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Systematic's Software to Optimize Ops on All RWE Offshore Wind Farms

July 26, 2021

Credit: RWE
Credit: RWE

Renewable energy firm RWE has signed an agreement with Danish software company Systematic to deploy an innovative information management tool across its global fleet of offshore wind farms.

Systematic will supply its marine management tool, called SITE, to manage vessel and personnel information as well as existing operational data from all of RWE’s offshore projects. 

"The tool will ensure RWE can optimize its offshore operations by ensuring working processes, induction, and safety measures are consistent for both its Operations & Maintenance teams and its contractors around the world," RWE said.

SITE is a cloud-based, software tool for managing offshore wind operations and can be scaled to include everything from a single wind farm to monitoring clusters of different wind farms worldwide, RWE said.

"The new system will be installed at RWE’s offshore wind projects in the UK first, followed by Germany, Denmark, and Sweden and with a view to expanding its use more widely in the future. RWE’s offshore wind farms Humber Gateway and Rampion have already transitioned to using SITE," RWE said.

RWE said its offshore wind portfolio continues to expand in the UK. It said that its Triton Knoll offshore wind farm was in a highly advanced stage of construction, while the 1.4 gigawatts (GW) Sofia offshore project at Dogger Bank has now started onshore enabling works and construction. 

In addition, four extension projects are already beginning public consultation, while RWE recently bid successfully for two new offshore sites with a potential total installed capacity of 3 GW in The Crown Estate’s Offshore Wind Round 4 Leasing auction.


Energy Activity Software Renewables Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Technology

Related Offshore News

Credit: Sembcorp Marine

Photo: Sembcorp Marine Delivers Offshore Facilities for...
Sunseap's previous floating solar project - Credit: Sunseap

World's Largest: Sunseap to Build $2B Floating Solar Farm...


Trending Offshore News

Photo Credit: Screenshot from CGTN Video

VIDEO: Jack-up Unit Tilts Off China. Four Missing
Activity
File Photo: Keppel

"We'll vigorously defend," Keppel Says After FPSO...
Production

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

BP Fined $69,000 for Failing to Report Offshore Well Results

BP Fined $69,000 for Failing to Report Offshore Well Results

Photo: Sembcorp Marine Delivers Offshore Facilities for TotalEnergies' Tyra Field

Photo: Sembcorp Marine Delivers Offshore Facilities for TotalEnergies' Tyra Field

Shell Sanctions Whale Deepwater Development in Gulf of Mexico

Shell Sanctions Whale Deepwater Development in Gulf of Mexico

Systematic's Software to Optimize Ops on All RWE Offshore Wind Farms

Systematic's Software to Optimize Ops on All RWE Offshore Wind Farms

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine