Systematic's Software to Optimize Ops on All RWE Offshore Wind Farms

Renewable energy firm RWE has signed an agreement with Danish software company Systematic to deploy an innovative information management tool across its global fleet of offshore wind farms.



Systematic will supply its marine management tool, called SITE, to manage vessel and personnel information as well as existing operational data from all of RWE’s offshore projects.

"The tool will ensure RWE can optimize its offshore operations by ensuring working processes, induction, and safety measures are consistent for both its Operations & Maintenance teams and its contractors around the world," RWE said.

SITE is a cloud-based, software tool for managing offshore wind operations and can be scaled to include everything from a single wind farm to monitoring clusters of different wind farms worldwide, RWE said.

"The new system will be installed at RWE’s offshore wind projects in the UK first, followed by Germany, Denmark, and Sweden and with a view to expanding its use more widely in the future. RWE’s offshore wind farms Humber Gateway and Rampion have already transitioned to using SITE," RWE said.

RWE said its offshore wind portfolio continues to expand in the UK. It said that its Triton Knoll offshore wind farm was in a highly advanced stage of construction, while the 1.4 gigawatts (GW) Sofia offshore project at Dogger Bank has now started onshore enabling works and construction.

In addition, four extension projects are already beginning public consultation, while RWE recently bid successfully for two new offshore sites with a potential total installed capacity of 3 GW in The Crown Estate’s Offshore Wind Round 4 Leasing auction.



