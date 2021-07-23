Kuwait Oil Company gets a new Oil Spill Recovery/Offshore Support Vessel

The 60m RAmpage 6000-ZM vessel Koc Al Zour, built by Uzmar Shipyard, will be the largest Robert Allan Ltd. design ever built in Turkey. She is designed and constructed as a modern double azimuth stern drive (ASD) and is the most capable multipurpose oil spill recovery and offshore support vessel Kuwait Oil Company has ever ordered.

The vessel is equipped to undertake operations such as oil spill response, oil spill containment and recovery, area surveillance, offshore fire fighting, back flush capabilities, logistics supply duties, towing services, other offshore services and rescue operation, and related duties in the area around Kuwait and nearby international waters.

Koc Al Zour has dynamic positioning (DP) capability and is also equipped with an efficient oil recovery, storage, and transfer system of recovered oil to barges and/or shore facilities. When not employed in oil recovery, the vessel is suitable for offshore support. The vessels hull shape and the optimized location of the anti-roll tanks ensures that the best possible sea-keeping behavior is always achieved while on stand-by at sea for long periods of time.









Koc Al Zour Main Particulars:

Length, overall (including fenders): 60 m

Beam, moulded: 14 m

Depth, least moulded: 7.3 m

Maximum draft (navigational): 5.5 m

Gross Tonnage: 1865

Main tank capacities at 100% are:

Fuel oil: 325 cu. m.

Potable water: 225 cu. m.

Recovered Oil: 758 cu. m.

Ballast: 356 cu. m.

Fire-fighting foam: 7.2 cu. m.

Bollard pull, ahead: 48.15 tons

Free running speed, ahead: 13.29 knots

Classification: Lloyd’s Register ✠ 100 A1 Oil Recovery, Offshore Supply Ship, Fire – Fighting Ship 1 (2400 m3/h) with water spray, DP (AM), ✠ LMC, UMS.

Image courtesy Robert Allan Ltd.