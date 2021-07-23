Sapura Energy Nets $284M in Offshore Contracts

Malaysia's offshore services firm Sapura Energy has won new contracts worth RM1.2 billion (around $284 million) in its Engineering and Construction (E&C), Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and Drilling divisions.

In Engineering & Construction, Sapura offshore won two contracts in Malaysia.

First, Sapura Offshore has been awarded an eight-month contract for the provision of Transportation and Installation of Pemanis Wellhead Platform Topside under the Pan Malaysia Transportation and Installation of Offshore Facilities 2021 Campaign by PTTEP Sarawak Oil Limited.

The work scope includes transportation and installation, engineering, survey, interfacing, topside installation and handover, removal of temporary structures and other optional works.

Also, Sapura Offshore won a contract with EnQuest for the replacement of 10” Seligi-AC to Seligi-B Gas-Lift Subsea Pipeline and Risers including Transportation and Installation Services.

The contract scope of work includes engineering, transportation, supply of miscellaneous materials, certain prefabrication scopes, installation (including installation of risers, riser clamps, riser guards, subsea tie-ins, etc.), and pre-commissioning of the pipelines and other optional works as specified in the contract. The work duration is for five months and is expected to be completed by Q4 calendar year 2021.

In the Operations & Maintenance sector, Sapura Fabrication secured a deal with EnQuest for the provision of Maintenance, Construction and Modification for PM8 Extension Production Sharing Contract (“PM8E”), consisting of the PM8 and Seligi fields. The award is a farm-in arrangement with a contract entered into with ExxonMobil.

The contract scope of work comprises project management, fabrication, offshore maintenance, construction, and modification work including tools, equipment, material and consumables. The contract is effective from 14 March 2021 for a duration of one (1) year. During this period, EnQuest may issue work orders on call-off basis for actual work execution.

Furthermore, Shell selected Sapura Fabrication for the provision of Topside Major Maintenance Services.

The contract scope of work comprises Topside Major Maintenance works, specifically for Package B for various projects located Offshore Sabah and Sarawak. The contract is effective from 29 April 2021 until 19 August 2023. During this period, Shell may issue work orders on call-off basis for actual work execution.

In the Drilling segment, Sapura Drilling has been awarded a contract by Petronas Carigali for the provision of tender assist drilling rig(s) for a duration of two years, starting 26 April 2021 to 25 April 2023.

The contract provides for an option of a two-year extension and is based on call-out of any semi-submersible tender-assist drilling rigs or tender barges, subject to rig availability and suitability with the client’s requirements.



Also, Petronas Carigali awarded Sapur Drilling an Integrated Rig, Drilling and Completion Services contract for six wells offshore Malaysia. The contract will be executed by Sapura Esperanza semi-submersible tender-assist drilling rig commencing Q3 calendar year 2021.

In Thailand, PTTEP awarded Sapura Drilling a deal for the provision of tender assist drilling rig Sapura T-17 for a duration of three years, starting between October 15, 2021 to November 15, 2021. The contract provides for optional extensions for up to twelve (12) months.

In addition, Sapura Drilling Asia Limited also received notifications of contract extensions from PTTEP for its tender assist drilling rig Sapura T-18. The extension is for an additional four months from June 27, 2021, to October 31, 2021.



