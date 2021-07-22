Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Brings Online Barracuda Gas Project Offshore Trinidad and Tobago

July 22, 2021

Credit: Trinidad and Tobago government (file photo)
Credit: Trinidad and Tobago government (file photo)

Shell has started production from Block 5C in the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA) off Trinidad and Tobago. 

Block 5C, also known as Project Barracuda for which the FID was announced in January 2020, is a backfill project with approximately 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) (140 mmscf/d) of sustained near-term gas production with peak production expected to be approximately 40,000 boe/d (220 mmscf/d).  

The first gas at Barracuda was reached on July 18, 2021. The Barracuda project comprises two subsea wells, one in the Endeavour field and the other in the Bounty field. Both are tied back to Shell's Dolphin platform.

"These are two of the deepest development wells in Trinidad and Tobago; Endeavour was drilled to a depth of 20,000 feet (6,096 meters) while Bounty was drilled to a depth of 16,000 feet (4,877 meters)," Shell said.

"It is Shell's first greenfield project in the country and one of its largest in Trinidad and Tobago since the BG Group acquisition," Shell said.

"The ECMA is one of the most prolific gas-producing areas in Trinidad and Tobago. As part of Shell's development strategy, the company has sought ways to access the significant volumes that exist in the ECMA and to bring them online," Shell said.

This marks a significant milestone in the delivery of gas both domestically and internationally through Atlantic LNG, the company said Thursday.

Shell is a major shareholder in Atlantic LNG Plant, where its equity ranges from 46% to 57.5% in each of the four trains at the facility.

"Shell now looks forward to the delivery of the four-well development project in Block 22 and NCMA 4, known as the Colibri project. This is a joint venture with Heritage Petroleum Company Limited. First gas from Colibri is expected in 2022," the company said.



Energy Activity Caribbean Production Gas LNG

Related Offshore News

Tolmount platform with drilling rig and a standby vessel - Credit: Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Delays North Sea Field Start-Up as Platform...
Credit: Trinidad and Tobago government (file photo)

Shell Brings Online Barracuda Gas Project Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

© Elnur/AdobeStock

Buyers Reportedly Line-up for a Crack at Seadrill
Energy
File Photo: Halliburton

Halliburton Says Oil Industry in Early stages of a...
Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

An Industry-First: ABS Reviews Oil States' Deep-sea Mineral Riser System

An Industry-First: ABS Reviews Oil States' Deep-sea Mineral Riser System

Insight: Siemens Energy's $5.9B Wind Power Problem

Insight: Siemens Energy's $5.9B Wind Power Problem

Scottish Offshore Wind Lease Sale Attracts 74 Bids for 15 Areas

Scottish Offshore Wind Lease Sale Attracts 74 Bids for 15 Areas

Shell Brings Online Barracuda Gas Project Offshore Trinidad and Tobago

Shell Brings Online Barracuda Gas Project Offshore Trinidad and Tobago

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine