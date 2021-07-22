Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

World's Largest: Sunseap to Build $2B Floating Solar Farm in Batam, Indonesia

July 22, 2021

Sunseap's previous floating solar project - Credit: Sunseap
Sunseap's previous floating solar project - Credit: Sunseap

Singapore's Sunseap Group says it plans to spend $2 billion to build the world's largest floating solar farm and energy storage system in neighboring Indonesian city Batam, which will double its renewable power generation capacity.

The floating photovoltaic system is expected to have a capacity of 2.2 gigawatt-peak (GWp), and will be located on the Duriangkang Reservoir in Batam Island spanning around 1,600 hectares, Sunseap said in a statement.

The company and Batam Indonesia free zone authority, Badan Pengusahaan Batam (BP Batam), said they signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday for the project.

"This single project will double our entire portfolio, more importantly, build our capability towards hyper scale solar and energy storage projects," Frank Phuan, co-founder and chief executive of Sunseap told Reuters.

"Floating solar systems will go a long way to address the land constraints that urbanized parts of Southeast Asia face in tapping renewable energy," said Phuan.

Sunseap Group is a solar energy system developer, owner and operator in Singapore, with over 2000 MegaWatt-peak (MWp) of solar energy projects contracted across Asia.

In March, it completed a 5 MWp floating photovoltaic system offshore Singapore along the Straits of Johor.

Construction of the project, which will be financed through bank debt and Sunseap capital, is due to begin in 2022 and is planned for completion in 2024, the company said.

According to Sunseap, the energy generated and stored will supply non-intermittent solar energy around the clock.

A portion of the green energy will be consumed within Batam, while the balance could potentially be exported to Singapore approximately 50 kilometers away via a subsea cable. Batam currently has a total power generation capacity of 540MW from gas, steam and diesel plants, according to BP Batam's website.

"This investment by Sunseap will be a timely boost for Batam's industries as they seek to reduce the carbon footprint of their operations," Muhammad Rudi, chairman of BP Batam said in the statement.

Sunseap is in the process of weighing an initial public offering in the city-state. 

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Florence Tan and Kim Coghill)

Energy Activity Solar Renewable Energy Offshore Asia

Related Offshore News

Equinor’s Hywind Scotland became the world’s first floating wind farm in 2017. Øyvind Gravås/Woldcam via Equinor

California is Planning Floating Wind Farms to Boost its...
Sunseap's previous floating solar project - Credit: Sunseap

World's Largest: Sunseap to Build $2B Floating Solar Farm...


Trending Offshore News

© Elnur/AdobeStock

Buyers Reportedly Line-up for a Crack at Seadrill
Energy
File Photo: Halliburton

Halliburton Says Oil Industry in Early stages of a...
Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

An Industry-First: ABS Reviews Oil States' Deep-sea Mineral Riser System

An Industry-First: ABS Reviews Oil States' Deep-sea Mineral Riser System

Insight: Siemens Energy's $5.9B Wind Power Problem

Insight: Siemens Energy's $5.9B Wind Power Problem

Scottish Offshore Wind Lease Sale Attracts 74 Bids for 15 Areas

Scottish Offshore Wind Lease Sale Attracts 74 Bids for 15 Areas

Shell Brings Online Barracuda Gas Project Offshore Trinidad and Tobago

Shell Brings Online Barracuda Gas Project Offshore Trinidad and Tobago

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine