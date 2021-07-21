TotalEnergies, Technip Energies Team Up to Decarbonize Offshore and LNG Sectors

TotalEnergies, a France-based oil major with green energy aspirations, is partnering up with energy services giant Technip Energies to develop low-carbon solutions for LNG production and offshore facilities.

As part of the partner-up, which the duo says is set up to accelerate the energy transition, TotalEnergies and Technip Energies will explore new concepts and technologies, aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of existing facilities and greenfield projects, in areas such as LNG production, cryogeny, production and use of hydrogen for power generation, or processes for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS).

The qualification of new architectures and equipment that will be developed in these areas is also part of the agreement, TotalEnergies, which recently changed its name from Total to reflect its ambitions to transition from being an oil major into becoming a broader energy company, said.

"This partnership is based on a common belief that cooperation across the industry is needed to achieve energy transition goals. By partnering, Technip Energies and TotalEnergies rely on complementary expertise to decarbonize LNG plants and offshore facilities, supported by their leadership positions in these areas," TotalEnergies said in a statement.

Arnaud Breuillac, President Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies, said: “For TotalEnergies as a global LNG player, this collaboration brings opportunities to further innovate and strengthen our expertise in reducing GHG emissions, improving energy efficiency for our LNG and offshore assets, and developing innovative technologies such as hydrogen. It is in line with our company’s ambition to be Carbon Neutral by 2050. We are looking forward to cooperating with Technip Energies to find solutions helping to advance towards a low carbon future.”

Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies, said: “We are very proud to partner with TotalEnergies, a long-standing client and partner to bring together our expertise and know-how in LNG and Offshore projects to accelerate the transition towards a low-carbon society. This agreement reflects our commitment to provide tangible and decarbonized solutions from the earliest concept to delivery and beyond.”

Technip Energies was formed back in February 2021, after oilfield services giant TechnipFMC completed its spin-off transaction to create two independent, publicly traded companies, TechnipFMC and Technip Energies.

Technip FMC, created in 2017 through a merger between France-based Technip and U.S.-based FMC Technologies, announced its intention to separate into two independent public firms in August 2019 - one focused on upstream activities - Technip FMC - the other on midstream and downstream - Technip Energies. The new company was then described as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition, "with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management."