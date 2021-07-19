Havfram Books Eidesvik Offshore's Viking Neptun CSV

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore has won a contract with offshore installation firm Havfram for its construction support vessel Viking Neptun.

The contract will start in early January 2022 with a firm period towards the end of the third quarter of 2022. Havfram, formerly known as Ocean Installer, will have options for further extension.

The Viking Neptun is an offshore construction vessel built for servicing the SURF (Subsea, Umbilical, Riser, and Flowlines) market.

The vessel is equipped with hybrid technology to ensure reduced emissions.

Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO & President of Eidesvik Offshore said: “We look forward to continuing our good cooperation with Havfram and welcome our clients’ increasing focus on environmentally friendly vessel solutions.

"This trend is fully aligned with Eidesvik’s long-term dedication to pioneering new emissions-reducing technologies onboard our vessels. The combination of these technologies and our seafarers ability to operate the vessels in a safe and efficient manner, is becoming increasingly important to secure new work for our vessels.”