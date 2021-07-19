Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker Solutions to Build HVDC Converter Platform for Large Offshore Wind Farm

July 19, 2021

Credit: Aker Solutions
Credit: Aker Solutions

Offshore engineering and construction firm Aker Solutions, said Monday it had signed a major contract with an undisclosed client to provide the HVDC (high-voltage, direct current) transmission system for a large offshore wind project.

Aker Solutions defines a major contract as being NOK 3.0 billion ($338 million) and above.

"More details about the project are expected to be announced by the customer and its partners during the third quarter of 2021," the Norwegian company said. Aker Solutions said it had signed a deal as part of a consortium, but it didn't reveal the name of the partner.

For Aker Solutions, the scope will involve engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of an offshore HVDC converter platform. 

This platform will consist of a steel jacket substructure and a topside platform deck housing the electrical equipment. Work will start immediately with installation planned to start in the second half of 2024 and final deliveries in the second half of 2025, the company said.

In an offshore wind project, the role of an offshore HVDC platform is to collect the AC power generated by the wind turbine generators and convert it to DC before transmission through an export cable to the project’s onshore converter station and grid connection system.

Aker Solutions will book about NOK 3 billion as order intake related to this award in the third quarter of 2021, in the Renewables and Field Development segment, the company said.
 

