Simon Møkster's Vessel to Provide W2W Services at Floating Wind Farm in Norway

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Simon Møkster Shipping has recently won a contract with Equinor for service operation vessel (SOV) services for the Hywind Tampen floating wind farm project in Norway.

The 88 MW Hywind Tampen, which will be the world's largest floating wind farm once built, will serve as the power source for five of Equinor's offshore oil and gas platforms in Norway, Snorre A, and B, and Gullfaks A, B, and C.

As part of the SOV contract with Equinor, Simon Møkster will deploy its 2014-built Stril Server vessel, which, according to the owner, conducted several thousand successful W2W [walk to work] and crane operations at various wind farms in the North Sea area.

The contract will start in the second quarter of 2022 with the expected duration of 150 days plus options.

"The contract is important to Møkster as it will be one of the first SOV contracts serving floating wind turbines and therefore extra considerations have been made to maneuvering capacities between two moving targets. The project is the first SOV/W2W project for Møkster on the NCS," the ship owner said.