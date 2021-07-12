Woodside Hires Valaris Offshore Rig for 16 Wells

Valaris, a company leasing offshore drilling rigs to oil and gas companies, has secured a 16-well contract for one of its semi-submersible drilling rigs.

The drilling firm said Monday that the Australian oil and gas firm Woodside had hired the Valaris DPS-1 semi-submersible drilling unit.

"The contract is expected to commence late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2022 with an estimated duration of 300 days," Valaris said.

The company did not say where exactly the rig would be deployed as part of the contract. AIS data shows the rig is currently located in Labuan, Malaysia.

In other recent Valaris-related news, Australian oil and gas company Western Gas, the operator of the offshore Exploration Permit WA-519-P off W. Australia, said Friday it would drill the Sasanof-1 exploration well offshore Western Australia in Q1 2022, using a Valaris semi-submersible drilling rig.

Western Gas has secured the Valaris MS-1 rig to drill the well. The MS-1 (formerly Atwood Osprey) is a 6th generation deepwater semi-submersible MODU currently operating in waters off the Carnarvon Basin, Western Australia.