Ørsted Files Bid to Build Offshore Wind Farm in Maryland

World's largest offshore wind developer Ørsted has submitted a bid to the Maryland authorities to develop Skipjack Wind 2, a proposed offshore wind project of up to 760 MW.

The bid is in response to the Maryland Public Service Commission’s call for proposals for Round 2 offshore wind projects, through which the Commission can award at least 1,200 MW of offshore wind renewable energy certificates (OREC), the Danish-based company said.

"Ørsted’s proposal is designed to support the successful development of Skipjack Wind 2, while also committing to significant manufacturing operations that will enable the State to establish itself as a significant player in the offshore wind supply chain," Ørsted said.

'Incredible opportunity for local community'

Ørsted said it was committed to environmental justice initiatives "that will help ensure that the state’s overburdened and underserved communities have equal access to the incredible opportunities presented by the offshore wind industry."

"In partnership with local school districts, communities, and universities, the project will provide significant resources to support the development of innovative science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programming as well as comprehensive workforce training initiatives," Ørsted said.

"Building on Ørsted’s landmark agreement with the North American Building Trades Union (NABTU) and the Baltimore-D.C. Metro Building and Construction Trades Council, the project has committed to bringing organized labor into both the onshore and offshore construction of this thriving industry. Our continued collaboration and workforce development initiatives with unions will ensure a well-trained and ready workforce," the company said.

Ørsted has also offered to "significantly expand" the availability of grant funding for local environmental non-governmental organizations in Maryland and Delaware.

“Ørsted is privileged to already be a long-term partner to the state of Maryland as it works to meet its offshore wind goals,” said David Hardy, CEO of Ørsted Offshore North America. “We’re proud to build, own, and operate wind farms across the world and will bring that same approach to Maryland. As such, these at least 30-year commitments we’re making to the state are designed to provide long-term benefits to all of the communities that will be home to our facilities. In continuing to deliver on our commitments now and well into the future, we’ll ensure that Maryland’s offshore wind industry will thrive for decades to come.”

Ørsted is currently developing the Skipjack Wind Farm 1, a 120 MW project off the Maryland-Delaware coast that is scheduled to be operational by the second quarter of 2026. The company was awarded during Maryland’s first offshore wind solicitation, commonly referred to as Round 1, in May 2017.

According to Ørsted, which operates 28 offshore wind farms globally, the Skipjack Wind Farm 1 will create approximately 1,400 Maryland jobs, spur at least USD 200 million in Maryland economic investment, and generate enough electricity to power 35,000 homes in the region.

