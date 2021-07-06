Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Enauta's Atlanta Field Output Hit by Pumping System Failure

July 6, 2021

FPSO Petrojarl I - Credit: Teekay
FPSO Petrojarl I - Credit: Teekay

Brazilian oil firm Enauta said Monday that production from its Atlanta field offshore Brazil was affected by a failure in the pumping system at two wells. The Atlanta Field is currently producing oil through one well only. 

"Two wells stopped production in the last few days. This afternoon, the company diagnosed a failure in the pumping system of those two wells. The first well is expected to resume production in the second half of this month and, thereafter, the field will have two producing wells," Enauta said.

The second well is expected to resume production in August 2021, and from then on, the field will have three producing wells. The deadlines for the resumption of production in the wells consider boarding restrictions imposed by COVID-19, the company added.

A week ago,  Enauta said it had completed the transfer of a 50% stake in the Atlanta offshore field, previously held by Barra Energia.

Enauta in April said it had received regulatory approval to take full ownership of the Atlanta offshore oil field in Brazil, following the decision by its partner Barra Energia to exit the field located in the Santos Basin.

The Atlanta Field currently produces via wells connected to Petrojarl I FPSO.

Following the acquisition of Barra's stake, Enauta said the oil production for Enauta would double from around 9,000 to 18,000 barrels of oil per day immediately, achieving nearly 22,500 barrels of oil per day after the entry of the third well.
 

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: Pioneering Spirit Vessel Removes Valhall Platform Jacket

Petrofac Stays on Neptune's Cygnus Platform as $14M Extension Agreed

Petro+ to Buy Petrobras' Alagoas Cluster Fields for $300M

PGS, TGS Kick Off 3D Survey Offshore Canada

